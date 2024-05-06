CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 627½ 630 627½ 628¾ +22¾ Jul 622 650¼ 609½ 645¾ +23¼ Sep 642½ 669¾ 630½ 665½ +22½ Dec 666¾ 694¼ 656½ 690½ +22 Mar 686 712½ 677¼ 709 +20¾ May 693¼ 720¾ 688¼ 717¼ +18½ Jul 696 718 688 714¼ +16¼ Sep 698 722¾ 697 720 +14 Dec 708½ 733½ 708½ 733¼ +12¾ Mar 737½ 738 737½ 738 +9 Jul 695 703¼ 695 701 +6½ Est. sales 750,944. Fri.’s sales 141,697 Fri.’s open int 364,218, up 961 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 447 458½ 444½ 455½ +8½ Jul 459 470 454¼ 468¾ +8½ Sep 467 477¾ 463½ 476½ +7¼ Dec 481¾ 489¼ 477 488¼ +5½ Mar 493¾ 500½ 489¾ 499¾ +4½ May 502¾ 508¼ 498¼ 507½ +4 Jul 508½ 513½ 504¼ 512¾ +3½ Sep 487½ 494 486¼ 493¼ +3 Dec 493½ 497¾ 490 496¾ +2¾ Mar 507¼ 508 506½ 506½ +2¼ Jul 518 520¼ 518 519 +3¾ Dec 485¾ 488 485¾ 487¾ +2½ Est. sales 550,057. Fri.’s sales 529,074 Fri.’s open int 1,445,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 410 410 395 395 —1 Jul 384¼ 399½ 383¼ 396 +8¾ Dec 372 372 369¾ 372 +4 Est. sales 1,274. Fri.’s sales 1,274 Fri.’s open int 3,332, up 123 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1197 1233¾ 1197 1233¾ +32 Jul 1214¾ 1249¾ 1207 1249¼ +34¼ Aug 1214 1247¼ 1207¾ 1247 +31½ Sep 1198½ 1226½ 1192¾ 1225¼ +25 Nov 1200 1222¾ 1193 1220½ +19½ Jan 1210 1232¾ 1204¼ 1230¾ +19¼ Mar 1205½ 1227¾ 1201¼ 1226 +18¼ May 1208 1228¾ 1203¼ 1227 +17½ Jul 1213¼ 1233¾ 1208¾ 1232 +17½ Aug 1210 1211¾ 1210 1211¾ +5¾ Nov 1177 1197 1172 1195 +17½ Jan 1185 1185 1185 1185 — ½ Est. sales 316,223. Fri.’s sales 299,731 Fri.’s open int 751,614, up 2,629

