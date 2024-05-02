PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Thursday reported profit of $32.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Thursday reported profit of $32.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $329.4 million in the period.

