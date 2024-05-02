Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:59 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Thursday reported profit of $32.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $329.4 million in the period.

