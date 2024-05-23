Monro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.7 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $310.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.6 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.