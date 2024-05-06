Lumentum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Monday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Monday reported a loss of $127 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $366.5 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lumentum expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $315 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.