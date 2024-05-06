FibroGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.
The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGEN
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.