Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 3:06 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.7 million.

Beam Global shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEEM

