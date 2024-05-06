Assertio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $5.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.