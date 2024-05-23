American Woodmark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.8…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.70 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $453.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.2 million, or $7.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

American Woodmark shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $92.66, a climb of 71% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

