Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Lounge Access?

Amid the chaos of airport travel, visiting a Centurion Lounge can offer peace and quiet before your flight. Inside the…

Amid the chaos of airport travel, visiting a Centurion Lounge can offer peace and quiet before your flight. Inside the American Express lounge, guests can enjoy a range of complimentary services, such as gourmet dining, signature cocktails, spa services and showers. However, not all American Express cardholders receive complimentary access to this lounge. Learn more about which American Express credit cards offer Centurion Lounge access, where they’re located and details about the guest policy.

If you’re traveling to an airport without a Centurion Lounge, there are other lounge areas available to American Express cardholders. Continue reading to discover your options.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Is the American Express Centurion Lounge?

The Centurion Lounge is the exclusive lounge network available to select American Express cardholders. These lounges offer premium amenities for eligible travelers to allow them to rest, relax and recharge between flights. The Centurion Network consists of more than 40 locations worldwide including Centurion Lounges and Escape Lounges — The Centurion studio partner – so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to enjoy these two lounges during your next vacation.

Escape Lounges are available to other guests, but eligible American Express cardholders receive exclusive perks including the Centurion Lounge digital library, a curated menu of premium snacks and a selection of complimentary cocktails, spirits and wines.

[Read: Best Hotel Credit Cards.]

What Amenities Are Offered?

Amenities vary among Centurion Lounge locations, but each spot strives to offer a consistent level of service to all guests. Access to the lounge and the complimentary amenities are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You cannot reserve access to the lounge or the amenities.

At each Centurion Lounge location, guests can enjoy:

— Concierge services to assist with your current travel, future travel, dining reservations and other requests.

— Fresh, seasonally-inspired fare developed in partnership with renowned local chefs.

— Signature cocktails, premium spirits, craft beers and curated wines.

— High-speed Wi-Fi.

— Semi-private workspaces.

— TVs and a digital library of magazines and newspapers.

Additionally, these services may be available at select American Express lounge locations:

— Spa services.

— Wine tasting area.

— Conference room.

— Family room.

— Luggage lockers.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Where Are American Express Centurion Lounges Located?

American Express strategically opens Centurion Lounges based on availability, customer data and travel patterns. It continues to expand the network when opportunities arise at airports around the world.

Locations within the U.S. include (airport code in parentheses):

— Atlanta (ATL).

— Charlotte (CLT).

— Dallas (DFW).

— Denver (DEN).

— Houston (IAH).

— Las Vegas (LAS).

— Los Angeles (LAX).

— Miami (MIA).

— New York (JFK).

— New York (LGA).

— Philadelphia (PHL).

— Phoenix (PHX).

— San Francisco (SFO).

— Seattle (SEA).

Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. is expecting a Centurion Lounge soon.

International travelers can find Centurion Lounges at these locations:

— Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE).

— Delhi, India (DEL).

— Hong Kong (HKG).

— London (LHR).

— Melbourne, Australia (MEL).

— Mexico City (MEX).

— Monterrey, Mexico (MTY).

— Mumbai, India (BOM).

— São Paulo (GRU).

— Stockholm (ARN).

— Sydney (SYD).

American Express cardholders can find Centurion Lounge locations by visiting the membership section in the American Express mobile app or by texting FINDALOUNGE to 86509. Additionally, third-party apps like LoungeBuddy help travelers determine which lounges are available at the airports they’re visiting.

When Can Travelers Enter the Centurion Lounge?

Entrance to the American Express Centurion Lounge is limited to three hours before the scheduled departure time on a same-day, confirmed boarding pass. Travelers are no longer eligible for entry upon arrival unless they have a layover or connecting flight on the same day.

Previously, cardholders were eligible to enter the lounge at any time on the same day of their departure or when they landed. However, as an increasing number of American Express cardholders attempted to use its lounges, American Express placed restrictions in March 2019 to minimize the number of eligible travelers being turned away.

What Cards Include Centurion Lounge Access?

If you want to enjoy this American Express lounge during your next trip, you’ll need to have one of these credit cards:

— The Platinum Card from American Express.

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express.

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card (when booking Delta flights with this card).

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card (when booking Delta flights with this card).

— The American Express Corporate Platinum Card.

— The Centurion Card.

The Platinum Card from American Express is a top pick for American Express airport lounge access, according to Erin Miller, content contributor and social media manager for points travel website UpgradedPoints.com. “As a cardholder, you can access 1,400-plus lounges worldwide, which is very impressive,” says Miller, “and this includes the swanky AmEx Centurion Lounges, which are, in my opinion, only topped by business and first-class lounges.”

Although each of these cards include complimentary admission to Centurion Lounges, this access comes at a steep price. The annual fees for these cards start at $550 and go up to $695.

Centurion Cards are invite-only for existing American Express Platinum cardholders who regularly spend $200,000 or more on the card each year. If you’re selected, be ready to pay a $10,000 initiation fee and an ongoing annual fee of $5,000.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

What Is the Guest Policy for the Centurion Lounge?

While visiting an American Express lounge provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of the terminal, many trips include traveling with friends, family members or co-workers. If you want to bring someone with you into a Centurion Lounge, guest access varies by card. Here’s what the guest policy is based on which American Express card you have.

— The Platinum Card from American Express. The entry fee is $50 per guest ($30 for children ages 2 to 17; under 2 years is free). When you spend $75,000 in a calendar year, you can bring up to two guests per visit for free. Complimentary guest access is available for the remainder of the year, the following year and until January 31 of the next year when you reach $75,000 in spending.

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express. Same rules as the consumer Platinum Card.

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card. Reserve cardholders can bring up to two guests to a Centurion Lounge in the U.S. or at the Hong Kong and London Heathrow airports at a rate of $50 ($30 for children ages 2 to 17; under 2 years is free) when traveling on a Delta-marketed or operated flight.

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. Same rules as the consumer Delta Reserve card.

— The American Express Corporate Platinum Card. Corporate Platinum cardholders can bring up to two guests at no additional charge at locations in the U.S. or at the Hong Kong and London Heathrow airports.

— The Centurion Card. Centurion cardholders can bring up to two guests or immediate family members, such as spouses, domestic partners and children under 18, for free.

Platinum and Centurion cardholders can also purchase day passes for additional guests beyond their daily limits. The price for additional guests is $50 for 18 years and over, $30 for ages two to 17 and free for children under two years.

Can I Purchase a Centurion Lounge Membership or Day Pass?

American Express does not sell Centurion Lounge memberships. You cannot purchase a day pass for an American Express lounge unless you are an eligible guest of a cardholder.

What Cards Offer Other Lounge Benefits?

Centurion Lounges have a lot to offer travelers, but they aren’t the only lounges that select American Express cardholders have access to. American Express has a Global Lounge Collection of more than 1,400 lounges across the world. Additionally, certain American Express credit cards have access to Delta SkyClub locations. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to Escape Lounges, Lufthansa lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges and Priority Pass lounges.

The Bottom Line

On your next trip, you may be traveling through an airport that has an American Express Centurion Lounge, and complimentary access is available to select cardholders.

If your airport doesn’t have a Centurion Lounge, many American Express credit cards provide access to other airport lounges, including Priority Pass lounges, Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges. Certain American Express cards allow access to Delta SkyClub and Lufthansa lounges if eligibility requirements are met.

More from U.S. News

Should You Choose a Credit Card With a First-Year Introductory Bonus?

What Is a Foreign Transaction Fee?

Why Credit Cards Are Best for Car Rentals

Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Lounge Access? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/01/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.