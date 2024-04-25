W.W. Grainger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $478 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $9.62.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.58 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.24 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $38 to $40.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion.

