Twin Disc: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period.

