The First of Long Island: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 5:30 PM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Melville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC

