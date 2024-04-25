Textron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $201 million.…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $201 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.