Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $64.2 million.

The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $599.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.8 million.

