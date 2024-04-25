S&P Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $991 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $991 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.85 to $14.10 per share.

