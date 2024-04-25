Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $360 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $10.90 per share.

