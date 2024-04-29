Revvity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $26 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $26 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $649.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

