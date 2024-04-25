Live Radio
Red River Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 4:42 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Alexandria, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRBI

