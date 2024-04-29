Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $32.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $32.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 45 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $133.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $278 million.

