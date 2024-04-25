CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 594 605 593½ 602¾ +8¼ Jul 612½ 623½ 612 620¾ +7¾ Sep 630¾ 641 629¾ 639½ +8¼ Dec 653¾ 664 652½ 662½ +8½ Mar 672¼ 681¾ 670½ 680¾ +8½ May 680 689¾ 678¾ 688¾ +7¾ Jul 675½ 684¼ 673 682½ +5½ Sep 681¾ 688 681¾ 687 +5¼ Dec 694 700 694 699½ +7¾ Mar 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½ Est. sales 175,336. Wed.’s sales 167,245 Wed.’s open int 371,109 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 437¾ 442 436 441½ +3¾ Jul 448½ 453¼ 446½ 453 +4½ Sep 458 462¾ 456½ 462½ +4¼ Dec 472 476¾ 470¾ 476½ +3¾ Mar 485¼ 489¾ 484 489½ +3½ May 494 498½ 492¾ 498 +3½ Jul 499 505 498½ 504½ +4 Sep 481¾ 485¾ 480¾ 485¾ +2½ Dec 486½ 489¾ 484½ 489½ +2½ Mar 495 498½ 493¼ 498½ +2¾ May 502½ 502½ 501¼ 502¼ +1½ Jul 503½ 503½ 503½ 503½ Dec 477 480 477 480 +1¼ Est. sales 539,798. Wed.’s sales 496,694 Wed.’s open int 1,501,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 364¾ 367 356 365 —2 Jul 354 354¼ 342½ 348¾ —5 Sep 352 352 352 352 —3¼ Dec 353½ 353½ 348¾ 353 —4½ Est. sales 942. Wed.’s sales 942 Wed.’s open int 3,912 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1164¾ 1165¾ 1150½ 1165½ — ½ Jul 1180¼ 1182¾ 1166¾ 1182¾ +1¼ Aug 1183 1185½ 1170½ 1185½ +1½ Sep 1170 1175 1160 1175 +3¼ Nov 1172 1178½ 1164 1178½ +4 Jan 1184¾ 1189 1175 1189 +4¼ Mar 1183 1188 1173¼ 1188 +5 May 1180½ 1191½ 1177¼ 1191½ +5½ Jul 1186¼ 1197 1183 1197 +5 Nov 1150¾ 1160½ 1149½ 1160½ +2½ Nov 1131 1131 1131 1131 —4¾ Est. sales 320,812. Wed.’s sales 299,583 Wed.’s open int 804,594

