CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|594
|605
|593½
|602¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|612½
|623½
|612
|620¾
|+7¾
|Sep
|630¾
|641
|629¾
|639½
|+8¼
|Dec
|653¾
|664
|652½
|662½
|+8½
|Mar
|672¼
|681¾
|670½
|680¾
|+8½
|May
|680
|689¾
|678¾
|688¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|675½
|684¼
|673
|682½
|+5½
|Sep
|681¾
|688
|681¾
|687
|+5¼
|Dec
|694
|700
|694
|699½
|+7¾
|Mar
|699½
|699½
|699½
|699½
|Est. sales 175,336.
|Wed.’s sales 167,245
|Wed.’s open int 371,109
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|437¾
|442
|436
|441½
|+3¾
|Jul
|448½
|453¼
|446½
|453
|+4½
|Sep
|458
|462¾
|456½
|462½
|+4¼
|Dec
|472
|476¾
|470¾
|476½
|+3¾
|Mar
|485¼
|489¾
|484
|489½
|+3½
|May
|494
|498½
|492¾
|498
|+3½
|Jul
|499
|505
|498½
|504½
|+4
|Sep
|481¾
|485¾
|480¾
|485¾
|+2½
|Dec
|486½
|489¾
|484½
|489½
|+2½
|Mar
|495
|498½
|493¼
|498½
|+2¾
|May
|502½
|502½
|501¼
|502¼
|+1½
|Jul
|503½
|503½
|503½
|503½
|Dec
|477
|480
|477
|480
|+1¼
|Est. sales 539,798.
|Wed.’s sales 496,694
|Wed.’s open int 1,501,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|364¾
|367
|356
|365
|—2
|Jul
|354
|354¼
|342½
|348¾
|—5
|Sep
|352
|352
|352
|352
|—3¼
|Dec
|353½
|353½
|348¾
|353
|—4½
|Est. sales 942.
|Wed.’s sales 942
|Wed.’s open int 3,912
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1164¾
|1165¾
|1150½
|1165½
|—
|½
|Jul
|1180¼
|1182¾
|1166¾
|1182¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|1183
|1185½
|1170½
|1185½
|+1½
|Sep
|1170
|1175
|1160
|1175
|+3¼
|Nov
|1172
|1178½
|1164
|1178½
|+4
|Jan
|1184¾
|1189
|1175
|1189
|+4¼
|Mar
|1183
|1188
|1173¼
|1188
|+5
|May
|1180½
|1191½
|1177¼
|1191½
|+5½
|Jul
|1186¼
|1197
|1183
|1197
|+5
|Nov
|1150¾
|1160½
|1149½
|1160½
|+2½
|Nov
|1131
|1131
|1131
|1131
|—4¾
|Est. sales 320,812.
|Wed.’s sales 299,583
|Wed.’s open int 804,594
