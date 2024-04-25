Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 594 605 593½ 602¾ +8¼
Jul 612½ 623½ 612 620¾ +7¾
Sep 630¾ 641 629¾ 639½ +8¼
Dec 653¾ 664 652½ 662½ +8½
Mar 672¼ 681¾ 670½ 680¾ +8½
May 680 689¾ 678¾ 688¾ +7¾
Jul 675½ 684¼ 673 682½ +5½
Sep 681¾ 688 681¾ 687 +5¼
Dec 694 700 694 699½ +7¾
Mar 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½
Est. sales 175,336. Wed.’s sales 167,245
Wed.’s open int 371,109
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 437¾ 442 436 441½ +3¾
Jul 448½ 453¼ 446½ 453 +4½
Sep 458 462¾ 456½ 462½ +4¼
Dec 472 476¾ 470¾ 476½ +3¾
Mar 485¼ 489¾ 484 489½ +3½
May 494 498½ 492¾ 498 +3½
Jul 499 505 498½ 504½ +4
Sep 481¾ 485¾ 480¾ 485¾ +2½
Dec 486½ 489¾ 484½ 489½ +2½
Mar 495 498½ 493¼ 498½ +2¾
May 502½ 502½ 501¼ 502¼ +1½
Jul 503½ 503½ 503½ 503½
Dec 477 480 477 480 +1¼
Est. sales 539,798. Wed.’s sales 496,694
Wed.’s open int 1,501,963
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 364¾ 367 356 365 —2
Jul 354 354¼ 342½ 348¾ —5
Sep 352 352 352 352 —3¼
Dec 353½ 353½ 348¾ 353 —4½
Est. sales 942. Wed.’s sales 942
Wed.’s open int 3,912
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1164¾ 1165¾ 1150½ 1165½ ½
Jul 1180¼ 1182¾ 1166¾ 1182¾ +1¼
Aug 1183 1185½ 1170½ 1185½ +1½
Sep 1170 1175 1160 1175 +3¼
Nov 1172 1178½ 1164 1178½ +4
Jan 1184¾ 1189 1175 1189 +4¼
Mar 1183 1188 1173¼ 1188 +5
May 1180½ 1191½ 1177¼ 1191½ +5½
Jul 1186¼ 1197 1183 1197 +5
Nov 1150¾ 1160½ 1149½ 1160½ +2½
Nov 1131 1131 1131 1131 —4¾
Est. sales 320,812. Wed.’s sales 299,583
Wed.’s open int 804,594

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up