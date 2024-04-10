Live Radio
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 558½ 567¼ 555¾ 557½ ¼
Jul 572½ 581½ 570½ 572¼
Sep 589¼ 597¾ 587¼ 589
Dec 616 620¾ 610½ 612¼ ½
Mar 632¾ 639 629¼ 630¾ ¾
May 648 648¾ 639¾ 641½ ¾
Jul 649 649 640 641¼ —1½
Est. sales 98,470. Tue.’s sales 158,941
Tue.’s open int 398,356
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 431 435¾ 430¾ 433¾ +2½
Jul 442 446¾ 442 445¼ +2¾
Sep 452 455½ 451¾ 454¾ +2½
Dec 468¼ 470¾ 467¾ 470 +1¾
Mar 480¾ 483¾ 480¾ 482½ +1
May 487¾ 490 487½ 488¾
Jul 490½ 493 490½ 492
Sep 484¼ 485 482¼ 483½
Dec 486¾ 488¾ 486½ 487½
Mar 497 497 495¾ 496
Est. sales 364,645. Tue.’s sales 510,937
Tue.’s open int 1,557,580
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 330 335¾ 328½ 334½ +4¾
Jul 325 333¾ 325 333¾ +9½
Dec 338 338¾ 338 338¾ +5¼
Est. sales 833. Tue.’s sales 1,005
Tue.’s open int 5,241, up 222
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1174¾ 1180¾ 1163 1167¾ —6¾
Jul 1186¾ 1193¼ 1176¼ 1181 —6¾
Aug 1186¼ 1191½ 1175¼ 1180 —6¼
Sep 1174¼ 1179½ 1163 1167¼ —7¼
Nov 1178 1183½ 1166¾ 1171¼ —7
Jan 1190¾ 1195 1179¼ 1183¾ —6½
Mar 1188¾ 1194¼ 1180 1184½ —5½
May 1191¼ 1195 1183½ 1187¾ —5¼
Jul 1196 1196 1191 1191¼ —6½
Nov 1157¾ 1157¾ 1152¾ 1157 —4¾
Est. sales 243,699. Tue.’s sales 308,851
Tue.’s open int 832,041, up 3,859

