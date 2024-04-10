CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 558½ 567¼ 555¾ 557½ — ¼ Jul 572½ 581½ 570½ 572¼ +¼ Sep 589¼ 597¾ 587¼ 589 +¼ Dec 616 620¾ 610½ 612¼ — ½ Mar 632¾ 639 629¼ 630¾ — ¾ May 648 648¾ 639¾ 641½ — ¾ Jul 649 649 640 641¼ —1½ Est. sales 98,470. Tue.’s sales 158,941 Tue.’s open int 398,356 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 431 435¾ 430¾ 433¾ +2½ Jul 442 446¾ 442 445¼ +2¾ Sep 452 455½ 451¾ 454¾ +2½ Dec 468¼ 470¾ 467¾ 470 +1¾ Mar 480¾ 483¾ 480¾ 482½ +1 May 487¾ 490 487½ 488¾ +¼ Jul 490½ 493 490½ 492 +½ Sep 484¼ 485 482¼ 483½ Dec 486¾ 488¾ 486½ 487½ +¾ Mar 497 497 495¾ 496 +½ Est. sales 364,645. Tue.’s sales 510,937 Tue.’s open int 1,557,580 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 330 335¾ 328½ 334½ +4¾ Jul 325 333¾ 325 333¾ +9½ Dec 338 338¾ 338 338¾ +5¼ Est. sales 833. Tue.’s sales 1,005 Tue.’s open int 5,241, up 222 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1174¾ 1180¾ 1163 1167¾ —6¾ Jul 1186¾ 1193¼ 1176¼ 1181 —6¾ Aug 1186¼ 1191½ 1175¼ 1180 —6¼ Sep 1174¼ 1179½ 1163 1167¼ —7¼ Nov 1178 1183½ 1166¾ 1171¼ —7 Jan 1190¾ 1195 1179¼ 1183¾ —6½ Mar 1188¾ 1194¼ 1180 1184½ —5½ May 1191¼ 1195 1183½ 1187¾ —5¼ Jul 1196 1196 1191 1191¼ —6½ Nov 1157¾ 1157¾ 1152¾ 1157 —4¾ Est. sales 243,699. Tue.’s sales 308,851 Tue.’s open int 832,041, up 3,859

