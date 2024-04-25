Pool Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $78.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $13.19 to $14.19 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

