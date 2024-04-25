Phinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported profit of $29 million…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported profit of $29 million in its first quarter.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $863 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.42 billion to $3.58 billion.

