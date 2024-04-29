Park-Ohio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Monday reported profit of $9.6 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Monday reported profit of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 85 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $417.6 million in the period.

