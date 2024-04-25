Live Radio
Orchid Island: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 4:38 PM

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 12 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORC

