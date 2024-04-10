CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 558½ 567¼ 556 562 +4¼ Jul 572½ 581½ 570½ 576¾ +4¾ Sep 589¼ 597¾ 587¾ 593¼ +4½ Dec 616 620¾ 611½ 616¾ +4 Mar 632¾ 639 630 635¾ +4¼ May 648 648¾ 643¾ 646¼ +4 Jul 649 649 645 647 +4¼ Est. sales 56,758. Tue.’s sales 139,508 Tue.’s open int 398,356 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 431 435 430¾ 434 +2¾ Jul 442 446 442 445 +2½ Sep 452 454¾ 451¾ 453½ +1¼ Dec 468¼ 470¾ 467¾ 469¼ +1 Mar 480¾ 483¾ 480¾ 482 +½ May 487¾ 490 487½ 487¾ — ¾ Jul 490½ 493 490½ 491¾ +¼ Sep 484¼ 485 482¼ 483¾ +¼ Dec 486¾ 488¼ 486½ 487¼ +½ Mar 497 497 495¾ 495¾ +¼ Est. sales 219,170. Tue.’s sales 441,136 Tue.’s open int 1,557,580 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 330 333 328½ 331 +1¼ Jul 325 330¼ 325 328¼ +4 Dec 338 338¾ 338 338¾ +5¼ Est. sales 318. Tue.’s sales 987 Tue.’s open int 5,241, up 222 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1174¾ 1180¾ 1165¼ 1167¼ —7¼ Jul 1186¾ 1193¼ 1178¾ 1180¾ —7 Aug 1186¼ 1191½ 1178 1179½ —6¾ Sep 1174¼ 1179½ 1165¼ 1167 —7½ Nov 1178 1183½ 1169¼ 1170¾ —7½ Jan 1190¾ 1195 1182 1183½ —6¾ Mar 1188¾ 1194¼ 1182¼ 1184¼ —5¾ May 1191¼ 1195 1186 1186 —7 Jul 1196 1196 1191 1191 —6¾ Nov 1157¾ 1157¾ 1154¼ 1154¼ —7½ Est. sales 150,704. Tue.’s sales 260,095 Tue.’s open int 832,041, up 3,859 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.61 48.03 46.99 47.26 —.26 Jul 48.11 48.55 47.55 47.81 —.23 Aug 48.27 48.67 47.72 47.97 —.22 Sep 48.29 48.67 47.77 47.99 —.24 Oct 48.32 48.55 47.64 47.88 —.24 Dec 48.35 48.72 47.75 47.97 —.26 Jan 48.55 48.84 47.87 48.08 —.27 Mar 48.45 48.83 47.85 48.02 —.35 May 48.54 48.68 47.95 48.05 —.41 Jul 48.63 48.63 48.00 48.09 —.38 Aug 48.00 48.00 48.00 48.00 —.18 Sep 47.58 47.58 47.58 47.58 —.19 Est. sales 97,436. Tue.’s sales 178,932 Tue.’s open int 579,058 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 335.60 336.90 332.60 332.90 —2.70 Jul 338.50 339.70 335.90 336.40 —2.20 Aug 338.80 339.90 336.40 337.00 —2.00 Sep 339.20 340.40 336.90 337.40 —2.10 Oct 339.70 339.90 336.50 337.00 —2.00 Dec 342.10 343.10 339.60 340.30 —1.80 Jan 343.70 344.40 341.20 342.00 —1.60 Mar 343.60 344.30 341.30 342.00 —1.50 May 343.50 343.90 342.60 343.90 —.50 Jul 346.00 346.20 345.10 345.80 —1.10 Aug 345.80 346.60 344.90 344.90 —1.70 Sep 345.00 346.20 345.00 346.20 +.60 Dec 344.80 345.10 344.80 345.10 Est. sales 53,515. Tue.’s sales 159,242 Tue.’s open int 472,787

