CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|558½
|567¼
|556
|562
|+4¼
|Jul
|572½
|581½
|570½
|576¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|589¼
|597¾
|587¾
|593¼
|+4½
|Dec
|616
|620¾
|611½
|616¾
|+4
|Mar
|632¾
|639
|630
|635¾
|+4¼
|May
|648
|648¾
|643¾
|646¼
|+4
|Jul
|649
|649
|645
|647
|+4¼
|Est. sales 56,758.
|Tue.’s sales 139,508
|Tue.’s open int 398,356
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|431
|435
|430¾
|434
|+2¾
|Jul
|442
|446
|442
|445
|+2½
|Sep
|452
|454¾
|451¾
|453½
|+1¼
|Dec
|468¼
|470¾
|467¾
|469¼
|+1
|Mar
|480¾
|483¾
|480¾
|482
|+½
|May
|487¾
|490
|487½
|487¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|490½
|493
|490½
|491¾
|+¼
|Sep
|484¼
|485
|482¼
|483¾
|+¼
|Dec
|486¾
|488¼
|486½
|487¼
|+½
|Mar
|497
|497
|495¾
|495¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 219,170.
|Tue.’s sales 441,136
|Tue.’s open int 1,557,580
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|330
|333
|328½
|331
|+1¼
|Jul
|325
|330¼
|325
|328¼
|+4
|Dec
|338
|338¾
|338
|338¾
|+5¼
|Est. sales 318.
|Tue.’s sales 987
|Tue.’s open int 5,241,
|up 222
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1174¾
|1180¾
|1165¼
|1167¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|1186¾
|1193¼
|1178¾
|1180¾
|—7
|Aug
|1186¼
|1191½
|1178
|1179½
|—6¾
|Sep
|1174¼
|1179½
|1165¼
|1167
|—7½
|Nov
|1178
|1183½
|1169¼
|1170¾
|—7½
|Jan
|1190¾
|1195
|1182
|1183½
|—6¾
|Mar
|1188¾
|1194¼
|1182¼
|1184¼
|—5¾
|May
|1191¼
|1195
|1186
|1186
|—7
|Jul
|1196
|1196
|1191
|1191
|—6¾
|Nov
|1157¾
|1157¾
|1154¼
|1154¼
|—7½
|Est. sales 150,704.
|Tue.’s sales 260,095
|Tue.’s open int 832,041,
|up 3,859
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.61
|48.03
|46.99
|47.26
|—.26
|Jul
|48.11
|48.55
|47.55
|47.81
|—.23
|Aug
|48.27
|48.67
|47.72
|47.97
|—.22
|Sep
|48.29
|48.67
|47.77
|47.99
|—.24
|Oct
|48.32
|48.55
|47.64
|47.88
|—.24
|Dec
|48.35
|48.72
|47.75
|47.97
|—.26
|Jan
|48.55
|48.84
|47.87
|48.08
|—.27
|Mar
|48.45
|48.83
|47.85
|48.02
|—.35
|May
|48.54
|48.68
|47.95
|48.05
|—.41
|Jul
|48.63
|48.63
|48.00
|48.09
|—.38
|Aug
|48.00
|48.00
|48.00
|48.00
|—.18
|Sep
|47.58
|47.58
|47.58
|47.58
|—.19
|Est. sales 97,436.
|Tue.’s sales 178,932
|Tue.’s open int 579,058
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|335.60
|336.90
|332.60
|332.90
|—2.70
|Jul
|338.50
|339.70
|335.90
|336.40
|—2.20
|Aug
|338.80
|339.90
|336.40
|337.00
|—2.00
|Sep
|339.20
|340.40
|336.90
|337.40
|—2.10
|Oct
|339.70
|339.90
|336.50
|337.00
|—2.00
|Dec
|342.10
|343.10
|339.60
|340.30
|—1.80
|Jan
|343.70
|344.40
|341.20
|342.00
|—1.60
|Mar
|343.60
|344.30
|341.30
|342.00
|—1.50
|May
|343.50
|343.90
|342.60
|343.90
|—.50
|Jul
|346.00
|346.20
|345.10
|345.80
|—1.10
|Aug
|345.80
|346.60
|344.90
|344.90
|—1.70
|Sep
|345.00
|346.20
|345.00
|346.20
|+.60
|Dec
|344.80
|345.10
|344.80
|345.10
|Est. sales 53,515.
|Tue.’s sales 159,242
|Tue.’s open int 472,787
