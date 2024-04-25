Old Republic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $316.7 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $316.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 67 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.85 billion.

