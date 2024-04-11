Does Medicare Pay for Hearing Aids?

Hearing loss is a common condition in the U.S. and becomes increasingly more prevalent as we get older. In fact,…

Hearing loss is a common condition in the U.S. and becomes increasingly more prevalent as we get older. In fact, more than 37.5 million American adults experience hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Untreated hearing loss doesn’t just cause frustration with daily living. The condition is also connected to hidden health risks, such as falls, cognitive decline, emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

To help mitigate these risks, seniors can keep on top of their hearing health with visits to the doctor and, if needed, hearing aids. For those who could benefit from these devices, however, cost is always a consideration.

The question becomes: How do you pay for hearing aids, and does Medicare cover them?

Does Medicare Cover Hearing Aids?

Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), collectively known as original Medicare, do not cover hearing aids or exams specifically for hearing aids.

What is covered?

Medicare Part B does cover diagnostic hearing and balance exams if your doctor orders it for potential medical treatment. Part B will cover:

— Hearing and balance exams.

— An annual audiology test ordered by your doctor.

— Nonacute hearing conditions, such as hearing loss that occurs over many years.

— Diagnostic services related to hearing loss that’s treated with surgically implanted hearing devices.

Where can you get coverage?

“Since Medicare does not cover hearing aids, Medicare-eligible individuals need to find other insurance options,” says Mary Johnson, a Medicare policy analyst with The Senior Citizens League in Alexandria, Virginia.

Some people opt to get hearing aids through an employer-provided plan before losing coverage. Another option is Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C. Medicare Advantage plans are private insurance alternatives to original Medicare and may offer additional coverage for hearing — as well as vision and dental benefits — not included in original Medicare.

Does Medicare Advantage Cover Hearing Aids?

In short, yes, Medicare Advantage plans may provide hearing aid coverage, but it depends on your individual policy.

“Some Medicare Advantage plans may cover the cost of hearing exams and hearing aids, but the coverage depends on your medical condition and can vary by state and provider,” explains Lise Hamlin, public policy director at the Hearing Loss Association of America in Rockville, Maryland.

The five states that have mandated coverage of hearing aids include:

— Arkansas.

— Connecticut.

— Illinois.

— New Hampshire.

— Rhode Island.

You can search which Medicare Advantage plans — such as Aetna, United Healthcare and Humana — cover hearing aids with U.S. News’ online tool.

Do Medicare Supplemental Insurance Plans Cover Hearing Aids?

No, Medicare supplemental insurance plans, also known as Medigap, do not cover hearing aids, according to Medicare.gov.

Does Medicaid Cover Hearing Aids?

Medicaid coverage for hearing aids varies by state, and specific coverage details will vary as well. To learn more about what your state covers, check out HLAA’s state-by-state guide.

Some people are dual-eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. (An assistance program administered through states, Medicaid offers health coverage to those with incomes below a specific threshold, regardless of age.)

While Medicare is the primary insurance for dual-eligible individuals, Medicaid also provides some financial assistance, as a majority of beneficiaries have an annual income of less than $20,000.

Navigating Hearing Aid Costs and Savings

Hearing aids can range widely in price, from several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the features and services included. For those without coverage of hearing aids, there are other options that might cover some of the costs, including:

— Private health insurance. Check the details of your plan, but private health insurance may cover hearing tests and costs of hearing aids.

— Flexible spending accounts. Pretax flexible spending money provided through an employer-sponsored FSA can be used to offset the cost of hearing aids and evaluations.

— Health savings accounts. HSAs allow you to contribute funds for medical expenses, such as hearing aids, not covered by Medicare or private insurance.

— Veterans Administration benefits. You may be able to access free or low-cost hearing aids if you are a military veteran and qualify for general VA health care.

— Community-specific resources. Government employees or members of an American Indian or Alaska Native community may also receive access to free or low-cost hearing aids.

— Charitable foundations. For those with limited income, learn more about the Miracle-Ear Foundation, which provides its hearing aids to those who are unable to afford quality hearing devices. Besides an initial $150 nonrefundable application fee, services are free. You can learn more about eligibility requirements and find a center in your area at the Miracle-Ear Foundation website.

Alternative Hearing Aid Options

If your hearing loss is mild to moderate, you may want to explore the option of over-the-counter hearing aids.

In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration passed legislation to create a new category of hearing aids that could be sold over the counter without the need for a prescription or professional fitting. This was aimed at increasing access to hearing assistance devices for people age 18 or older with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“These devices are meant to be more accessible and affordable compared to traditional hearing aids, which often require consultation with an audiologist for fitting and adjustments,” says Kathleen Cameron, senior director of the National Council on Aging’s Center for Healthy Aging, based in Arlington, Virginia.

Some OTC hearing aid devices include:

— Audien Atom Pro.

— Eargo.

— Go Hearing.

— MDHearing.

— Otofonix.

In addition, OTC hearing aids could be an appropriate option if you have limited access to in-person clinics, are relatively tech-savvy and feel comfortable fitting and adjusting your own hearing aids.

“OTC hearing aids provide another pathway to care so some people will treat their hearing loss sooner,” Hamlin emphasizes.

Bottom Line

Some older adults may be wary of buying hearing aids for fear of poor-quality products and aggressive sales techniques, but hearing loss can negatively affect overall health and well-being.

While Medicare may not cover the cost of hearing aids, many Medicare Advantage plans offer hearing exams and hearing aids for seniors. Coverage will vary from plan to plan and state to state, so closely examine the plan benefits.

If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you can also consider OTC hearing aids, which are more affordable.

