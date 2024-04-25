Intevac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVAC

