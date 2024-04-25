Imax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.9 million.

