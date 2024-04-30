Huron Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $363.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $356 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.