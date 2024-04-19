How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 4/19/2024

The worst week for big technology stocks since the COVID crash in 2020 dragged Wall Street across the finish line…

Listen now to WTOP News

The worst week for big technology stocks since the COVID crash in 2020 dragged Wall Street across the finish line of another losing week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Friday to close out its third straight losing week. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, was an outlier and rose 0.6%.

The market’s worst performers included several stocks that had been its biggest stars. Super Micro Computer lost more than a fifth of its value. Nvidia was the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.89 points, or 0.9%, to 4,967.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.02 points, or 0.6%, to 37,986.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 319.49 points, or 2%, to 15,282.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.70 points, or 0.2%, to 1,947.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 156.18 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 3.16 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 893.08 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.52 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 197.40 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 296.86 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 270.66 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 79.42 points, or 3.9%.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.