Hexcel, WD-40 fall; Macy’s, Roblox rise, Wednesday, 4/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Hexcel Corp., down $8.81 to $62.34.

The maker of lightweight composite materials named a new CEO to replace Nick Stanage when he retires at the end of 2024.

WD-40 Co., down $21.93 to $233.18.

The lubricant maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.

Macy’s Inc., up 50 cents to $20.19.

The department store chain named two new board members in a settlement with investment firm Arkhouse Management.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up 82 cents to $146.22.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Illumina Inc., down $2.40 to $131.17.

The genetic testing tools company named a new chief financial officer following Joydeep Goswami’s resignation.

PriceSmart Inc., down $2.56 to $80.53.

The warehouse club operator announced a special dividend of $1.

Roblox Corp., up 71 cents to $39.80.

The online gaming platform hired PubMatic to manage its advertising inventory.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.08 to $46.24.

The airline fell along with other travel stocks, despite beating analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

