Harley-Davidson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $234.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.48 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

