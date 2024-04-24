Group 1 Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $144.6 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $144.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $10.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $9.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.52 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

