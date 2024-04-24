Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was up 9.50 cents at $5.9450 a bushel; May corn lost 5.25 cents at $4.3775 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 9.50 cents at $5.9450 a bushel; May corn lost 5.25 cents at $4.3775 a bushel, May oats was off .25 cent at $3.67 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 1.50 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.8210 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost .65 cent at $2.4310 a pound; while May lean hogs was down 1.22 cents at $.9735 a pound.

