Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was off 4.25 cents at $5.5175 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at $4.3150 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 4.25 cents at $5.5175 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at $4.3150 a bushel, May oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.5775 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 15.75 cents at $11.5825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 1.40 cents at $1.8030 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.95 cents at $2.3955 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.9432 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.