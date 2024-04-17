Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 12.75 cents at $5.37 a bushel; May corn fell .75 cent at $4.3025 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 12.75 cents at $5.37 a bushel; May corn fell .75 cent at $4.3025 a bushel, May oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.4975 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $11.4950 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.8090 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .07 cent at $2.4042 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.9492 a pound.

