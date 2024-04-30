GE HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $374 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $374 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.65 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

