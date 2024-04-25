Garrett Motion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported net income of $66 million…

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported net income of $66 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $915 million in the period.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.95 billion.

