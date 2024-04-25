FTI Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:44 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.23.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $928.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $884.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

