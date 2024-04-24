Entergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $76.5 million.…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $76.5 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.35 per share.

