DTE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $313 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.54 to $6.83 per share.

