Donegal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported earnings of $6 million in its first quarter.

The Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 13 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $241.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $238.9 million.

