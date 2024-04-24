Live Radio
Celestica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 5:27 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $101.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.33 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLS

