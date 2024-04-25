Bristol Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.91 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $5.89.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.55 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.87 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.46 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 70 cents per share.

Bristol Myers shares have declined roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 6%. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

