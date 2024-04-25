Arch Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $56 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $2.98.

The coal producer posted revenue of $680.2 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

