Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal…

Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 6:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $97.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.48.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.55 to $9.70 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up