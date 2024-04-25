Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $97.2 million.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $97.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.48.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.55 to $9.70 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.