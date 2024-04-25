Anywhere Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $101…

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $101 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

