Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $123.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $893.9 million in the period.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.15 per share.

Allegion shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

